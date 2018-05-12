 NYPD Ramps Up Security in NYC After Deadly Knife Attack in Paris - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Ramps Up Security in NYC After Deadly Knife Attack in Paris

3 PHOTOS

4 minutes ago

Police have ramped up security in New York City after an assailant with a knife killed one person and injured four others in Paris Saturday night. There are no known threats to the city, the NYPD’s Chief of Counterterrorism James R. Waters said on Twitter .
