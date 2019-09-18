What to Know Police release video of man seen attacking several women in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood

Suspect tied to attacks on Sept. 8 and 16

Good Samaritan tried to stop attempted rape and call 911, injured by attacker in the process

The search is on for a man police say is wanted in connection with attacking at least two women in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding an unidentified man connected to two different attacks in recent weeks.

Police said the man attacked a woman on Sept. 8 near Garfield Place and Prospect Park West where he exposed himself and grabbed a woman from the as she walked into her building. The suspect fled after the woman fought back. She was not physically injured, according to police.

Police say he's also wanted for an attack near Carroll Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 16. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was walking in the area when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, threatening her with sexual assault. The girl managed to get away.

A Good Samaritan tried to stop the attempted rape on Carroll Street and call 911, but was allegedly kicked by the attacker. He wants the man to know the Park Slope community does not tolerate these kind of attacks.

"I think all New Yorkers are like this and when there is a crisis you see all New Yorkers come out, they know when to help strangers on the street," the Good Samaritan said.

Laura Halpert, who calls Park Slope home for years, is also warning her neighbors about the man.

"We want to be safe when we walk the streets. We want our neighbors to be safe. We want the children to be safe," Halpert said.

The man is described by police as being between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the attacks or suspect are encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.