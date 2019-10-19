NYPD Officers Injured After Patrol Vehicle Flips in Brooklyn: Officials - NBC New York
NYPD Officers Injured After Patrol Vehicle Flips in Brooklyn: Officials

Two officers were transported to Kings County Hospital following the crash, officials said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The NYPD is investigating how one of its own patrol vehicles flipped Saturday night, injuring two of its officers

    • Two officers were transported to Kings County Hospital following the crash, officials said

    • The crash happened just after 8 p.m., the FDNY said

    The NYPD is investigating how one of its own patrol vehicles flipped Saturday night, injuring two of its officers.

    The NYPD says the vehicle overturned near Utica Avenue and Avenue L in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood.

    The two officers were responding to a reported incident at Kings Plaza, with lights and sirens turned on, when they collided with a civilian car, a law enforecement source said. 

    Both officers sustained minor neck and back injuries and were transported to Kings County Hospital following the crash, officials said.

    The crash happened just after 8 p.m., the FDNY said.

