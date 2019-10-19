The NYPD is investigating how one of its own patrol vehicle’s flipped Saturday night, injuring two of its officers.

The NYPD says the vehicle overturned near Utica Avenue and Avenue L in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood.

The two officers were responding to a reported incident at Kings Plaza, with lights and sirens turned on, when they collided with a civilian car, a law enforecement source said.

Both officers sustained minor neck and back injuries and were transported to Kings County Hospital following the crash, officials said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., the FDNY said.