NYPD Officers Track Down Wedding Dress Thief in Brooklyn

Two NYPD officers on Tuesday tracked down a woman's wedding dress that had reportedly been stolen. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Here comes the bride and she's thankful she got her wedding dress back.

Two NYPD officers in Brooklyn responded to a report of a stolen package and what was inside the package was a woman's wedding dress, according to the 70th Precinct.

Officers DePalma and Lopez "went beyond simply writing a report," and were able to track down the thief and retrieve the long, white dress.

"Tracking down the thief resulted in the Bride-to-be being reunited with her wedding dress & the BIG DAY saved!," the Precinct wrote on Twitter and posted photos of the woman and her dress.

Retweeting the photos, @NYPDNews joked "Say YES to the ARREST."

It wasn't immediately clear who, or if anyone, was actually arrested for the theft.