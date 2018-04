These NYPD officers were in the right place at just the right time for one man.

The 83-year-old went into cardiac arrest while walking with his family in midtown on Thursday, police said.

The officers were driving by when they saw the commotion and leaped into action, the NYPD said. Two began chest compressions while the others brought a defibrillator. A fifth officer then took over the compressions and the man stabilized.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital by EMS, police said.