What to Know Two NYPD officers died in a late-night crash after celebrating a wedding at a resort in the Catskills, authorities and sources tell News 4

State Police say the driver of the Maserati involved in the accident lost control and smashed into a tree; the vehicle flipped over

It came to rest upside down in a wooded area; a third person in the car was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Two NYPD officers celebrating a wedding at a Catskills resort died when their vehicle veered off an Ulster County road and flipped into the woods late Sunday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The officers, 39-year-old John Martinez, of Hauppauge, and 31-year-old Michael Colangelo, of Huntington Station, were pronounced dead at the scene after Martinez, who was driving, lost control of the rented Maserati on Oliveria Road in Shandaken and smashed into a tree just before 11:30 p.m.

The Maserati flipped over after hitting the tree, then came to rest on its roof. A third occupant in the car was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It's not clear if that person was a third police officer.

Sources say they had been celebrating the wedding at Full Moon Resort, which bills itself as a rustic venue in the "'Forever Wild' Catskill Mountain Forest Preserve and Hudson Valley of upstate New York" on its website.

State Police responded to the scene, along with at least a half-dozen other departments and agencies. News 4 has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

A cause of the crash is under investigation.