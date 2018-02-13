What to Know The two officers were in a marked police cruiser around 1 a.m. when the car they tried to stop went the wrong way down a one-way street

Two NYPD officers were hurt after they crashed their car trying to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle in a chase that led them from Queens to Nassau County, police say.

The two officers were in a marked police cruiser around 1 a.m. Tuesday when the car they tried to stop fled the wrong way down a one-way street, according to the NYPD. The cops tried to follow the car, but the cruiser crashed into a pole.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital to be treated, officials said. Authorities found the vehicle that sped away from the officers, but the suspect had run off on foot.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York that the marked cruiser was equipped with a license plate reader. The sources said when the car passed the officers, it was registered stolen.

Nobody has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.