2 Officers Hurt After Crashing Cruiser Into Pole During Wrong-Way Chase: NYPD - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

2 Officers Hurt After Crashing Cruiser Into Pole During Wrong-Way Chase: NYPD

The officers are expected to be OK; the suspect remains at large

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Officers Hurt After Crashing Cruiser Into Pole During Wrong-Way Chase: NYPD
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • The two officers were in a marked police cruiser around 1 a.m. when the car they tried to stop went the wrong way down a one-way street

    • The cops tried to follow the car that sped away, but the officers’ cruiser crashed into a pole; they are expected to be OK

    • Authorities found the vehicle that sped away from the officers, but the suspect had run off on foot

    Two NYPD officers were hurt after they crashed their car trying to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle in a chase that led them from Queens to Nassau County, police say.

    The two officers were in a marked police cruiser around 1 a.m. Tuesday when the car they tried to stop fled the wrong way down a one-way street, according to the NYPD. The cops tried to follow the car, but the cruiser crashed into a pole.

    The two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital to be treated, officials said. Authorities found the vehicle that sped away from the officers, but the suspect had run off on foot. 

    Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York that the marked cruiser was equipped with a license plate reader. The sources said when the car passed the officers, it was registered stolen.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Nobody has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us