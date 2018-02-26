What to Know Two female NYPD officers helped deliver a baby inside a Manhattan elevator after the girl started to crown

Two NYPD police officers helped deliver a Manhattan couple’s baby inside an elevator after the girl just couldn’t wait any longer.

The father, mother and grandmother were rushing to get to Harlem Hospital just before 2 Monday morning, but before they even got out of the elevator inside their 135th Street apartment building the baby girl started to crown.

The mother says she could feel the baby coming and sat down in the elevator as 911 was called. A short time later, two female officers showed up. They called EMS, but before they showed up the baby girl was already on her way.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, but everyone was nervous,” Sgt. Mashiel Santos said. “So my job was to make sure that I kept calm and that I told mom you're going to be alright you just got to breathe.”

The two officers helped deliver the baby themselves, and a few minutes later EMS showed up to help cut the umbilical cord before taking the new family to the hospital.

The baby’s father said his daughter was born at 1:48 a.m. Monday and is eight pounds, 13 ounces. She is healthy, but they haven’t decided on a name just yet.