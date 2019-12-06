NYPD Officer Buys Sandwich at NYC Specialty Store, Bites Into Razor Blade: Spokesman - NBC New York
NYPD Officer Buys Sandwich at NYC Specialty Store, Bites Into Razor Blade: Spokesman

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released

By Myles Miller

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An NYPD officer bought a sandwich from a Queens bodega and found a razor blade when he took a bite; he cut his mouth

    • The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released; cops are trying to get access to the store's surveillance cameras

    • A DNA sample was recovered from the blade and is being tested, a spokesman said

    An NYPD officer assigned to the department's Critical Response Command found a razor blade in a sandwich he bought from a specialty food store in Queens, a police spokesman tells News 4.

    The officer, who has not been identified, bought the sandwich at Bon Appetit in Rockaway Park around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, took a bite and immediately realized he had a cut in his mouth, the spokesman said. Then he found the blade.

    The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Police are working to get access to the surveillance cameras at the bodega, the spokesman said. A DNA sample was recovered from the blade and is being tested.

    Officials say there have been no known past issues at the bodega. A man who described himself as a store manager told News 4 Friday he was unaware of any reported incident or investigation. Police say their investigation is ongoing. 

