Photo of mounted horse Otis captured by the NYPD.

A NYPD mounted horse is getting a few days of rest after a distracted driver struck the horse and a police officer near Central Park, police said.

The NYPD said both the officer and horse, named Otis, were uninjured following Thursday's incident, NYPD Special Ops tweeted.

Otis will be taking a few days off. His veterinarian ordered the horse to take a few days rest as a precaution, the NYPD tweeted.

"We’re happy to report that 🐎 Otis and his human partner Officer Kalaj are in “stable” condition after they were hit by a distracted driver near Central Park last week," NYPD News tweeted.