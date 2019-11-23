Officer, Horse Struck by Distracted Driver Near Central Park: NYPD - NBC New York
Officer, Horse Struck by Distracted Driver Near Central Park: NYPD

His veterinarian ordered the horse to take a few days rest as a precaution, the NYPD tweeted

Published 7 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Photo of mounted horse Otis captured by the NYPD.

    A NYPD mounted horse is getting a few days of rest after a distracted driver struck the horse and a police officer near Central Park, police said. 

    The NYPD said both the officer and horse, named Otis, were uninjured following Thursday's incident, NYPD Special Ops tweeted

    Otis will be taking a few days off. His veterinarian ordered the horse to take a few days rest as a precaution, the NYPD tweeted. 

    "We’re happy to report that 🐎 Otis and his human partner Officer Kalaj are in “stable” condition after they were hit by a distracted driver near Central Park last week," NYPD News tweeted.

