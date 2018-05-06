What to Know
Officer Dalsh Veve was dragged by a car last June and was in critical condition for months
He and other officers were responding to a call of shots fired, which turned out to be fireworks going off
Veve was dragged for two-and-a-half blocks; he will be released from a New Jersey rehabilitation center on Monday
An NYPD officer who nearly died last year after a car took off and dragged him more than two blocks is getting released from a rehabilitation center almost a full year after he was critically injured.
Officer Dalsh Veve will be released around 2 p.m. Monday from the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey after he was injured in the line of duty back on June 3.
It was that spring night when six plainclothes officers responded to a party in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn after multiple 911 calls for shots fired. They ultimately determined it was fireworks going off instead.
Veve was talking to the occupants of a Honda parked in front of a fire hydrant across the street when the car took off, dragging him for more than two blocks. Veve managed to fire off two shots, striking one of the passengers.
At some point, he fell free on East 53rd Street and the car -- which had been stolen sometime previously from Valley Stream on Long Island -- crashed and was abandoned.
A 15-year-old suspect was shot in the face and hospitalized in serious condition, police said. He has six prior arrests, three for robbery and three for larceny, police said.
Veve is now a 10-year veteran of the NYPD. Veve suffered brain damage and was in a medically-induced coma at one point during his recovery. Police Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to be there when Veve is released.