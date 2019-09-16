Off-Duty NYPD Officer Critically Hurt in Bronx Motorcycle Accident, Sources Say - NBC New York
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Critically Hurt in Bronx Motorcycle Accident, Sources Say

By Marc Santia

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An off-duty NYPD officer has been critically hurt in a motorcycle accident in the Bronx, law enforcement sources say

    • The officer was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a truck on East Tremont Avenue just before 8 a.m. Monday

    • The truck driver stayed at the scene; the officer's name has not been released

    An off-duty NYPD officer has been critically hurt in a motorcycle accident in the Bronx, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4. 

    The officer was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a truck on East Tremont Avenue just before 8 a.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is fighting for his life; the truck driver stayed on scene. 

    The officer was not immediately identified. Footage from the scene showed a sprawling emergency presence, with uniformed cops and detectives canvassing the area as crime scene tape surrounded the crashed motorcycle.

    No other details were available. 

