An off-duty NYPD officer has been critically hurt in a motorcycle accident in the Bronx, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The officer was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a truck on East Tremont Avenue just before 8 a.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is fighting for his life; the truck driver stayed on scene.

The officer was not immediately identified. Footage from the scene showed a sprawling emergency presence, with uniformed cops and detectives canvassing the area as crime scene tape surrounded the crashed motorcycle.

No other details were available.