What to Know An NYPD officer faces child pornography charges, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said

Officer John Telesca, who is assigned to a precinct in the Bronx, allegedly had at least 60 images of nude kids on his devices

Authorities said the nude images were of kids as young as eight years old

An NYPD officer was arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges for allegedly having at least 60 images of of nude children as young as eight years old.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office said John Telesca, 37, was arrested at his Port Chester home Thursday morning. He is a patrol officer assigned to a precinct in the Bronx.

The DA's office said Telesca allegedly had at least 60 images of kids ages eight to 13 on his devices, as well as images shared by email.

He faces charges of both promoting and possessing obscene sexual performances by a child. Telesca was released on $5,000 bail, and the NYPD said he had been suspended without pay.