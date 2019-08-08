NYPD Officer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges for Cache of Images of Young Kids - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Officer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges for Cache of Images of Young Kids

Officer John Telesca allegedly had dozens of images of kids as young as 8

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Westchester DA / Getty Images

    What to Know

    • An NYPD officer faces child pornography charges, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said

    • Officer John Telesca, who is assigned to a precinct in the Bronx, allegedly had at least 60 images of nude kids on his devices

    • Authorities said the nude images were of kids as young as eight years old

    An NYPD officer was arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges for allegedly having at least 60 images of of nude children as young as eight years old.

    The Westchester County District Attorney's Office said John Telesca, 37, was arrested at his Port Chester home Thursday morning. He is a patrol officer assigned to a precinct in the Bronx. 

    The DA's office said Telesca allegedly had at least 60 images of kids ages eight to 13 on his devices, as well as images shared by email.

    He faces charges of both promoting and possessing obscene sexual performances by a child. Telesca was released on $5,000 bail, and the NYPD said he had been suspended without pay. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us