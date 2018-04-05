What to Know An NYPD officer was arrested Thursday for filing fake military orders to get reduced rent, authorities say

Eric Smith, of East Meadow, allegedly stole more than $34,000 from his landlord by filing forged orders, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Smith is an officer in the 41st precinct and was a former member of the New York Air National Guard.

Authorities say that from 2011 to 2014, he was on full time assignment to the Joint Task Force Empire Shield and was eligible to receive a reduced rent due to his deployment. However, beginning in 2015 and through 2017, Smith allegedly filed forged military orders with his landlord in order to continue qualifying for reduced rent at the Mitchel Homes in East Meadow.

Smith, 37, was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument and falsifying business records.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on May 21. If convicted of the top charge, he could face up to seven years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Smith retained an attorney that could comment on the charges.