NYPD Officer Busted Trafficking Heroin: Prosecutors

An NYPD officer trafficked heroin and used her service weapon while taking part in the illicit trade, authorities say.

Yessenia Jimenez, 31, was arrested along with 34-year-old Luis Soto by the DEA, NYPD and New York State Police on Tuesday, according to a federal complaint filed in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say a months-long investigation into heroin trafficking by federal authorities led them to Soto and Jimenez.

When the two were arrested Tuesday, they had $50,000 on them, $25,000 of which was in Jimenez’s purse along with her service weapon, according to prosecutors, who said Jimenez was off-duty at the time.

A search of the duo's Bronx apartment turned up 250 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

“Cops are charged with enforcing the law, not breaking it. Today’s arrest—for serious allegations of trafficking heroin—are troubling,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement in the complaint.

Soto and Jimenez were charged Tuesday and face conspiracy, possession and weapons charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.