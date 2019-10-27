Off-Duty Cop Tries to Thwart Tip Jar Thieves:NYPD - NBC New York
Off-Duty Cop Tries to Thwart Tip Jar Thieves:NYPD

It is not known how much money the men allegedly stole

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Tip Jar Theft in Chelsea

    What to Know

    • A man trying to thwart robbers has now been identified as an off-duty captain, the NYPD said

    • Three men entered Matto Espresso in Chelsea and allegedly stole a tip jar, the NYPD said

    A man trying to thwart robbers has now been identified as an off-duty captain, the NYPD said Sunday.

    Three men entered Matto Espresso on Friday, near Seventh Avenue and W 21st Street in Chelsea, and allegedly stole a tip jar, the NYPD said Sunday.

    The NYPD confirmed that an off-duty police captain witnessed the robbery and tried to stop the robbers, ending in a physical altercation.

    The thieves made off with the money and now the NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

    It is not known how much money the men allegedly stole.

