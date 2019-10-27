Off-Duty Cop Tries to Thwart Tip Jar Thieves:NYPD

The NYPD wants to find three suspects accused of stealing a tip jar this week. (Published 5 hours ago)

What to Know A man trying to thwart robbers has now been identified as an off-duty captain, the NYPD said

Three men entered Matto Espresso in Chelsea and allegedly stole a tip jar, the NYPD said

It is not known how much money the men allegedly stole

A man trying to thwart robbers has now been identified as an off-duty captain, the NYPD said Sunday.

Three men entered Matto Espresso on Friday, near Seventh Avenue and W 21st Street in Chelsea, and allegedly stole a tip jar, the NYPD said Sunday.

The NYPD confirmed that an off-duty police captain witnessed the robbery and tried to stop the robbers, ending in a physical altercation.

The thieves made off with the money and now the NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

It is not known how much money the men allegedly stole.