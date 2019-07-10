NYPD: Missing 1-Month-Old Taken By Estranged Father - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Missing 1-Month-Old Taken By Estranged Father

Published 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD: Missing 1-Month-Old Taken By Estranged Father

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a missing 1-month-old who they say was taken by its estranged father following a domestic incident

    • The 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted the woman, leaving her with bruising on the neck; The man subsequently took the baby

    • Cops describe baby's estranged father as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short black hair, a mustache and was wearing all black

    Police are searching for a missing 1-month-old who they say was taken by its estranged father following a domestic incident.

    The NYPD says they received a call around 6:33 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a "domestic incident" in the Jackson Heights section of Queens between a man and woman that had a child together. 

    The 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted the woman, leaving her with bruising on the neck. She was subsequently taken to Elmhurst Hospital. 

    Police say the baby, who was wearing all white and also had a white blanket, was taken by its estranged father.

    Top News Photos: Trump Meets with Qatar’s Leader

    [NATL] Top News Photos: President Donald Trump Meets the Emir of Qatar about Persian Gulf Disputes , and More
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Police describe the baby's estranged father as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short black hear and mustache. He was last seen wearing all black. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us