NYPD: Missing 1-Month-Old Taken By Estranged Father

What to Know Police are searching for a missing 1-month-old who they say was taken by its estranged father following a domestic incident

The 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted the woman, leaving her with bruising on the neck; The man subsequently took the baby

Cops describe baby's estranged father as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short black hair, a mustache and was wearing all black

Police are searching for a missing 1-month-old who they say was taken by its estranged father following a domestic incident.

The NYPD says they received a call around 6:33 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a "domestic incident" in the Jackson Heights section of Queens between a man and woman that had a child together.

The 32-year-old man allegedly assaulted the woman, leaving her with bruising on the neck. She was subsequently taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police say the baby, who was wearing all white and also had a white blanket, was taken by its estranged father.

Police describe the baby's estranged father as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short black hear and mustache. He was last seen wearing all black.