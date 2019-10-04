Police are looking for a person they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know Police are looking for a man they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women.

Police say the person they are searching or is behind at least seven robberies, that stretch back to August

The NYPD tells News 4 that all seven of the victims suffered minor injuries

Police are looking for a man they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women.

Police say the man they are searching or is behind at least seven robberies, that stretch back to August.

One of the alleged victims spoke with News 4 recounting her frightening ordeal in which she says she tried to scream when he put his hands on her neck, but she couldn’t because his grip was so tight.

“I only felt that someone grabbed me by the throat,” Carolina Rojas says in Spanish, describing the attack that left her paralyzed with fear.

The deep scratch on her chest and bruises on her arm are an everyday reminder of the incident.

“He didn’t say anything. I didn’t see his face. Nothing,” she said.

Police say they believe it was this man – who is now wanted for seven attacks on seven different women.

The crimes, police say, started in August and stretch into late September.

As she wiped away tears, Rojas said she is panicked and scared.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating the person behind these attacks.

Police say they necklace he stole from Rojas was gold and had a charm.

She says she received it when her daughter was born 13 years ago – and never took it off. She’s shaken that something so precious is now in the hands of a stranger.

The NYPD tells News 4 that all seven of the victims suffered minor injuries.