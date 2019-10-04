NYPD: Man Targets Women in String of Violent Bronx Robberies - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NYPD: Man Targets Women in String of Violent Bronx Robberies

By Erica Byfield

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Women Targeted in Violent Bronx Robberies

    Police are looking for a person they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women. Erica Byfield reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a man they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women.

    • Police say the person they are searching or is behind at least seven robberies, that stretch back to August

    • The NYPD tells News 4 that all seven of the victims suffered minor injuries

    Police are looking for a man they say is behind a number of violent robberies in the Bronx -- all of them against women.

    Police say the man they are searching or is behind at least seven robberies, that stretch back to August.

    One of the alleged victims spoke with News 4 recounting her frightening ordeal in which she says she tried to scream when he put his hands on her neck, but she couldn’t because his grip was so tight.

    “I only felt that someone grabbed me by the throat,” Carolina Rojas says in Spanish, describing the attack that left her paralyzed with fear.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

    The deep scratch on her chest and bruises on her arm are an everyday reminder of the incident.

    “He didn’t say anything. I didn’t see his face. Nothing,” she said.

    Police say they believe it was this man – who is now wanted for seven attacks on seven different women.

    Top News Photos: Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years for Murder of Botham Jean, and More
    Tom Fox/AP

    The crimes, police say, started in August and stretch into late September.

    As she wiped away tears, Rojas said she is panicked and scared.

    Police are asking the public’s help in locating the person behind these attacks.

    Police say they necklace he stole from Rojas was gold and had a charm.

    She says she received it when her daughter was born 13 years ago – and never took it off. She’s shaken that something so precious is now in the hands of a stranger.

    The NYPD tells News 4 that all seven of the victims suffered minor injuries.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us