NYPD: Man Sought in Gunpoint Robberies at Dry Cleaners, Laundromat
NYPD: Man Sought in Gunpoint Robberies at Dry Cleaners, Laundromat

Published 2 hours ago

    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man in connection to robberies at gunpoint that occurred in a laundromat and dry cleaners in the Bronx

    • The alleged incidents occurred at a dry cleaners Sept. 21 and a laundromat Tuesday

    • Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS of 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish

    Police are searching for a man in connection to robberies at gunpoint that occurred in a laundromat and dry cleaners in the Bronx.

    The NYPD says the first incident allegedly took place Sept. 21 at around 6:15 p.m. when an unidentified man entered a dry cleaners on Westchester Avenue, approached a 56-year-old man at gunpoint and demanded money.

    A struggle allegedly took place and the victim was shot once in the left ankle. The suspect fled on foot northbound on Westchester Avenue and the man was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

    According to police, the second incident took place Tuesday around 11 p.m. when the unidentified man entered the Clean Sweet Laundromat on Jackson Avenue and allegedly asked a 34-year-old woman working at the business for his clothes, but simulated a weapon and demanded money instead.

    The suspect allegedly fled with $200 in an unknown direction in that incident, police say.

    The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, boots and glasses.

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS of 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted via the website www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

