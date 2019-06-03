What to Know Cops are asking the public's help in locating a man they say raped a 20-year-old woman on rooftop of Bronx building over the weekend

The NYPD says police received a report of the incident that happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday on Alexander Avenue

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS of for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA

Police are asking the public's help in locating a man they say raped and beat a 20-year-old woman on the rooftop of a Bronx building over the weekend.

The NYPD says police received a report of the incident that happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section in which Temar M. Bishop, 23, apparently punched the victim in the face multiple times and then raped her.

Allegedly, after the sexual assault, Bishop punched and kicked the victim in the head and body until she lost consciousness.

The woman suffered a fractured nose and lacerations to her face and body, police say. She was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police describe Bishop as being around 5'9" and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words "Super Dry Sport" in gold lettering, light colored shorts and white sneakers. Police say he is known to frequent areas in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS (8477) of for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).