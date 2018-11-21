NYPD: Man Raped Woman, Stole $40 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Man Raped Woman, Stole $40

By Ray Villeda

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions

    A New York City man has been accused of raping a woman and then stealing $40 from her. 

    The NYPD says Tyrieke Schenholster was cuffed after the attack near East 135th STreet and St. Ann's Avenue on Sunday.

    Investigators say he approached her and motioned as though he had a gun and then forced her into a building.

    Then he forced her into a sex act,  raped her and then robbed her. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    After the attack, The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.

    He was booked on several charged including rape, robbery and sex abuse. As officers walked him from a police precinct on Wednesday night, he did not respond to questions shouted by reporters.

    Attorney information for the man was not immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us