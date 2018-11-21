NYPD: Man Raped Woman, Stole $40

A New York City man has been accused of raping a woman and then stealing $40 from her.

The NYPD says Tyrieke Schenholster was cuffed after the attack near East 135th STreet and St. Ann's Avenue on Sunday.

Investigators say he approached her and motioned as though he had a gun and then forced her into a building.

Then he forced her into a sex act, raped her and then robbed her.

After the attack, The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.

He was booked on several charged including rape, robbery and sex abuse. As officers walked him from a police precinct on Wednesday night, he did not respond to questions shouted by reporters.

Attorney information for the man was not immediately available.