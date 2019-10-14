What to Know Police are looking for the men they believe are responsible for a string of robberies against food delivery men in the Bronx, cops said

The dastardly duo has robbed three deliverymen in Charlotte Gardens over the span of three weeks, making off with $180 and some food

None of the three victims was seriously hurt and a police investigation is ongoing

The pattern began on September 12, when a 31-year-old man was making a delivery in Charlotte Gardens around 6 p.m. As he was about to drop off the food, two men approached him and demanded his money. One of the men punched him in the head and face, then took $30 and the food.

The following Thursday at the same address, another man was delivering food just before 2 p.m. when the robbers came up from behind him and placed him in a headlock. The other thief took $100 from the victim’s front pocket, before the two fled on foot.

Two weeks after that, on October 3, a deliveryman was bringing food to a residence on East 173rd Street when the robbers once again grabbed the victim from behind. The men swiped $50 from the deliveryman and then took off in an unknown direction.

None of the three victims was seriously hurt. A police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips online at the CrimeStoppers website.