NYPD Investigating String of Bomb Threats to Manhattan EMS Stations - NBC New York
NYPD Investigating String of Bomb Threats to Manhattan EMS Stations

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Police continue to investigate the string of bomb threats made to Manhattan EMS stations

    • Police say at least five calls were made Sunday

    • All the calls turned out to be unfounded, police say

    Police continue to investigate a string of bomb threats made to Manhattan EMS stations.

    Police say a person has randomly called at least five EMS stations calls Sunday making bomb threats.

    According to the NYPD, all of the calls turned out to be unfounded.

    Among the stations that were targeted, according to police, are Station No. 7 on West 23rd Street and Station No. 8 on East 26th Street.

