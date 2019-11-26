What to Know Kingsborough Community College, in Brooklyn, has stepped up security in an effort to find an alleged attacker

Kingsborough Community College, in Brooklyn, has stepped up security in an effort to find an alleged attacker.

Police say it all started Monday when a female student went into a bathroom inside the library where someone attempted to sexually assault her.

"When she goes to close the stall door, she suddenly feels the presence of somebody behind who pushes her into the stall and attempts to lock the doors behind her and attempts to sexually assault her," NYPD Chief Dermot Shea said.

Although she managed to escape, she was hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police, the student says she believes she saw the man before the attack in the immediate area of the college.

It’s unclear at the time if the attacker is a student.

Details of what happened causing concern among students who quickly told News 4 they appreciate the extra security, which includes every car and person stepping foot on campus to show identification.

"I feel safer with them checking the IDs and making sure everyone that comes in is a student. It feels better especially after an incident like this," Rochell Raynov, a student, said.

In a statement to News 4, a spokesperson for the college said: "This incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD. The College is taking all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff. The safety and security of our campus community is our first priority."

Police are reaching out to the community for information and checking surveillance cameras in the area.