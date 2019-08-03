NYPD Increases Security at Shopping Areas After El Paso Shooting

The NYPD has increased security around shopping areas on Saturday in the wake of a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

The NYPD tweeted that it deployed additional counterterrorism units to shopping areas "out of an abundance of caution."

The shooting at a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more, Gov. Greg Abbott said. One suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, was in custody.

Clarkstown police said they also increased the patrol presence at shopping centers including at Palisades Center in West Nyack, one of the biggest malls in the metro area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that his "heart breaks for the victims of the horrific shooting in El Paso."

Cuomo then criticized President Donald Trump for not standing up to the NRA.

"Thoughts and prayers will not stop this madness," Cuomo said. "In New York, we stand up to the NRA. We stand up for the safety of children. We stand up for sanity."

"It's past time leaders in Washington did the same," he continued. "Until they do, these senseless murders will continue."