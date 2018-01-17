An NYPD officer was nearly run down by an accelerating car as the driver fled during a traffic stop in the middle of Times Square late Saturday night, police said. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Police Hunt for Driver Who Ran Down Cop in Times Square

What to Know A Mercedes crashed into and dragged an NYPD officer in Times Square on Saturday night

The officer was trying to stop the vehicle, which police say was driving recklessly

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Arfhy Santos and 24-year-old William Lopez

Police have identified two suspects in the wild Times Square chase in which a souped-up Mercedes nearly ran over a cop last weekend, then zipped off into the night in a trail of smoke.

The NYPD says they're looking for 20-year-old Arfhy Santos and 24-year-old William Lopez in the near-miss in the area of West 42nd Street on Saturday night.

Dramatic video posted online by a witness shows a black car, which appeared to be modified for drag racing, driving recklessly when an NYPD officer tries to pull it over near the famous NYPD booth shortly before midnight.





Suspect Arfhy Santos and William Lopez

Photo credit: NYPD

The driver then accelerates and the officer is knocked to the ground as the vehicle drives away. He and several other officers chase the car through the streets with their guns drawn, but the car manages to escape through heavy traffic down 42nd Street.

The officer who was hit can be seen dropping to his knees on West 42nd Street as the vehicle gets away.

The NYPD previously said they were looking for a black, four-door Mercedes sedan.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor leg injuries.



