The NYPD came to the rescue of some Lexington, Kentucky, police who were forlorn by the catastrophic loss of a Krispy Kreme truck by fire on New Year's Eve.

Lexington cops posted photos of three officers with sad faces, two of them with their heads in a hand, standing outside a burned Krispy Kreme truck. "No words," they quipped in the tweet, which also featured a crying emoji.

Less than 24 hours later, the NYPD responded to the call, replying to the Kentucky cops' tweet with a photo of officers in a helicopter over New York City.

"Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared," the tweet said. "We hope you like sprinkles."

The pair of joking tweets had more than 91,000 likes on Twitter between them.

Then, of course, Krispy Kreme entered the fray, tweeted a praying hands emoji and writing, "We're thinking of you during this difficult time ... and have more doughnuts on the way!"

Lexington Police responded simply, "Hope," with an image of a blue heart.