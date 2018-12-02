NYPD Finds Couple Who Lost Ring During NYC Proposal Fumble

Police are looking for a couple who lost their engagement ring during a marriage proposal in Times Square. Wale Aliyu reports.

Who Lost This Ring? NYPD Looks for Star-Crossed Lovers

What to Know Police have located a man who accidentally dropped an engagement ring through a grate in Times Square as he was proposing to his girlfriend

Officers weren't able to fish the ring out before the couple left the country. When they retrieved it, they launched a search for the couple

On Sunday, the NYPD said it had found the couple and planned to get the ring back to them

A man who accidentally dropped an engagement ring through a utility grate in Times Square as he was proposing to his girlfriend will be getting it back thanks to the efforts of the NYPD.

Officers tried to retrieve the ring after it landed about 8 feet below the sidewalk on Friday, but weren't able to reach it.

By the time they managed to fish it out the next day, the couple had already left the country. So the NYPD posted photos of the pair on social media in an attempt to locate them.

"Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued [the ring] & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?" the NYPD tweeted on Saturday.

On Sunday, the department said it had found the couple.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!" it tweeted. "The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them!"

"We're making arrangements to get them their ring back," it added.

Police said the couple hails from England.

It wasn't immediately clear how the ring would be returned to them.