NYPD: Fake FedEx Worker, Accomplice Tie Up, Rob Family of $100K+ in Cash and Jewelry

The incident occurred Monday around 3 p.m. in the Bay Ridge section

The two suspects tied up a 36-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man before the two bandits stole the cash and jewelry

Surveillence video from the victims' security cameras show someone dressed as an apparent FedEx worker carrying a box and making their way up the stairs to the front door in Bay Ridge around 3 p.m. Monday.

Another video captures the duo tying the hands and legs, as well as taping the mouths of the three victims who police described as a 36-year-old woman and her parents, a 75-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.

The duo had walkie-talkies, surveillence video shows. And, while one went upstairs, the other stayed with the family.

The suspect who went upstairs discovered a safe with cash and jewelry.

A neighbor told News 4 he heard a loud noise, but didn’t know where it came from.

“I look around, I came around here and there’s this guy coming out of this door, pushing a big black box,” he recounted. “I observed – it’s a safe. He actually pushed a safe down the driveway!”

Gary said he went after the suspects but they took off quickly in a blue Jeep.

Police, who continue investigating the incident, say the victims, who are restaurant owners and moved into their home just two years ago, were not seriously hurt.

Police tell News 4 investigators plan on releasing surveillence footage of the robbery.

News 4 reached out to FedEx for comment.