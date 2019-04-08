NYPD Officer Crashes and Burns on Dirt Bike, Video Shows - NBC New York
NYPD Officer Crashes and Burns on Dirt Bike, Video Shows

The NYPD said they are “aware of the incident and it is under internal review"

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    An NYPD officer was caught on camera popping a wheelie on a dirt bike before he is seen crashing and burning in the middle of a New York City intersection, the video shows.

    Police tell the New York Post that it happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. at the corner of Lenox Avenue and 135th Street in Harlem. The video shows the cop wiping out and crashing hard onto the pavement. Police told the Post he suffered a leg injury and he was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

    The NYPD told News 4 that they are “aware of the incident and it is under internal review,” and added that no arrests were made.

    The Post reports, citing a police source, that a man had been riding the dirt bike recklessly through traffic before it was ditched. The officer was riding it back to a nearby precinct station when he made the tumble, the Post reports.

    NBC 4 New York

