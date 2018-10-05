Harvey Weinstein and attorney Benjamin Brafman exit State Supreme Court, June 5, 2018 in New York City. Weinstein pleaded not guilty on two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.

The NYPD is looking into a claim that one of its detectives may have mishandled a potential witness in the New York rape case against Harvey Weinstein.

Two sources familiar with the case told NBC questions have been raised by Weinstein's defense team as to whether an NYPD detective crossed a line in his handling of interviews related to the Lucia Evans case.

Evans alleged that she was forced to perform oral sex on Weinstein in 2004 during a meeting at his office in Manhattan. Weinstein has denied the allegation.

The news comes amid a TMZ report that a witness, who was identified as a female casting director, told an investigator that Evans told her she performed oral sex on Weinstein to get an acting role. The investigator allegedly never gave the statement to prosecutors, the site said.

Harvey Weinstein Released on Bail

Moving beyond rote denials, Harvey Weinstein is playing a leading role in shaping what his lawyer said Monday will be an aggressive defense to sexual assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Monday, July 9, 2018)

NBC has not spoken with that casting director.

The NYPD is conducting an internal review of the claim, with a court hearing expected next month, according to sources familiar with the case.

A source familiar with the matter said complaints against investigators in high profile cases are a common tactic; a review of the claim is underway to discern whether there is any truth to it.

Weinstein Lawyers Ask Court to Toss Sex Case

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him. Chris Glorioso reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

"The NYPD, working with its partner the New York District Attorney, is fully confident in the overall case it has pursued against Mr. Weinstein," an NYPDspokesman said in a statement. "The evidence shows that the criminal case against him is strong. The NYPD will continue to assist the prosecution any way it can to ensure justice is achieved for these brave survivors."

Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, and spokesman Juda Engelmayer both declined to comment.

A Manhattan DA spokesman also declined to comment.

Weinstein in Court for 3rd Sex Crime Case