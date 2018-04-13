NYPD Upping Security Around NYC After Syria Strikes

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States has “launched precision strikes” on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program. He said a “combined operation” with France and the United Kingdom is underway.

Counterterrorism officers have been deployed around New York City as a precaution following President Trump's announcement of military strikes in Syria, the NYPD said.

Department spokesman Phillip Walzak said in a statement Friday night that there were no credible threats to New York City at this time, and that the officers are being deployed "out of an abundance of caution."

"The NYPD is working with our intelligence bureau liaisons stationed abroad as well as our federal partners, and closely monitoring the U.S. military action in Syria," Walzak said.

The police action comes about an hour after Trump announced the strikes in retaliation to a suspected chemical attack on civilians on April 7.

Defense Department officials said the strikes targeted three sites related to the production and storage of the suspected chemical weapons.

There were "no reports of losses" on the part of the U.S. and its allies, according to Defense Secretary James Mattis. He added that "right now this is a one-time shot" but the military is not ruling out further attacks.