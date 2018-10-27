Police outside Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also ordered state police to increase security around Jewish centers and houses of worship on Saturday in the wake of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

Local patrols including the NYPD, Nassau County and South Brunswick, also increased patrols at houses of worship.

At least eight people were killed and more were shot, including four officers, in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, law enforcement sources said.

"While the nation awaits further details of what occurred, initial reports suggest that this senseless act of gun violence was an anti-Semitic attack," Cuomo said in a statement. "We stand together with the Jewish community in this difficult time as we always have before."

The NYPD deployed heavy weapons teams, including members of the critical response command and the strategic response team, officials said.

Patrol cars would also be making additional visits to houses of worship, police said.

There is no specific threat to New York City, police said.

Nassau County also increased and intensified patrols around houses of worship on Saturday, the county executive and police commissioner said.