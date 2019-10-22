NYPD: Bronx Charter School Dean Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Boy - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NYPD: Bronx Charter School Dean Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Boy

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD: Bronx Charter School Dean Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Boy

    What to Know

    • The dean of a charter high school in New York City has been accused of raping a 15-year-old boy, police say

    • According to the NYPD, Grace Trinidad, Dean of New Visions Advanced Math and Science High School in the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday morning

    • Police say the 15-year-old victim engaged in intercourse with Trinidad on Aug. 31 outside of her Bronx home

    The dean of a charter high school in New York City has been accused of raping a 15-year-old boy, police say.

    According to the NYPD, Grace Trinidad, Dean of New Visions Advanced Math and Science High School in the Bronx, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

    Police say the 15-year-old victim engaged in intercourse with Trinidad on Aug. 31 inside of her Bronx home. The alleged incident was subsequently reported to authorities Monday.

    Trinidad is facing charges of rape, engaging in a criminal sex act and unlawful dealing with a child.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Julie Jacobson/AP

    News 4 reached out to the high school for comment. 

    Attorney information for Trinidad was not immediately known.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us