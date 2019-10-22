What to Know The dean of a charter high school in New York City has been accused of raping a 15-year-old boy, police say

According to the NYPD, Grace Trinidad, Dean of New Visions Advanced Math and Science High School in the Bronx, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 15-year-old victim engaged in intercourse with Trinidad on Aug. 31 inside of her Bronx home. The alleged incident was subsequently reported to authorities Monday.

Trinidad is facing charges of rape, engaging in a criminal sex act and unlawful dealing with a child.

News 4 reached out to the high school for comment.

Attorney information for Trinidad was not immediately known.