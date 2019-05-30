A female officer has been charged with attempting to convince her boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband and the boyfriend's teen daughter, according to sources. NBC 4 New York's Drew Wilder reports.

What to Know The NYPD officer accused of wanting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and a child has been indicted on multiple charges

Valerie Cincinelli, 34, faces two counts of murder for hire and one count of obstruction of justice, according to court documents

Cincinelli was arrested earlier this month by the FBI following a sting operation

The NYPD officer accused of wanting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and a child has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder for hire and obstruction of justice.

Valerie Cincinelli faces two counts of murder for hire and one count of obstruction of justice after she allegedly altered, destroyed, mutilated and concealed records, documents and object on an two iPhones, according to indictment documents filed Wednesday.

Cincinelli, 34, allegedly tried to get her current boyfriend to hire a hitman, NBC 4 New York previously reported. Cincinelli was arrested earlier this month by the FBI following a sting operation. NYPD Internal Affairs assisted in her arrest.

A source familiar with the investigation previously told NBC 4 New York the child was her current boyfriend's 14-year-old daughter.

Dad of NYPD Cop in Murder-For-Hire Scandal Speaks Out

The father of the cop who tried to hire a hitman to snuff out her ex-husband and her current boyfriend's daughter defended his daughter. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports. (Published Saturday, May 18, 2019)

The officer's father spoke out following Cincinelli’s arrest, defending his daughter saying he doesn't believe she did it.

"I haven't seen anything, and until I do I really shouldn't be saying anything," Lou Cincinelli said at his Long Island home. "But I guarantee you my daughter is innocent of this."

However, in an interview Cincinelli's estranged husband said he found out about the alleged plot from federal authorities who told him to fake his own death.

Target in Cop's Murder-for-Hire Plot Had Death Staged

Isaiah Carvalho says he doesn't know why his ex-wife, a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, would want him dead. She has since been arrested in the scheme to kill him and her current boyfriend's teen daughter. NBC 4 New York's Rana Novini reports. (Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019)

The officer previously worked out of the 106th Precinct in Queens, before being placed on modified duty in 2017 for an unrelated domestic incident, the police official said.

Before that though, she was an award-winning officer, including a "cop of the month" award from the Jamaica Rotary in June 2017.

Cincinelli, who joined the NYPD in 2007, was most recently in a unit known as VIPER that monitored security cameras.

Cincinelli’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.