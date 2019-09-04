What to Know Although overall index crime in New York City has decreased over the past year, there is an uptick in shootings, according to the NYPD

Although overall index crime in New York City has decreased over the past year, there is an uptick in shootings, according to the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, the index crime declined in August 2019, and is down by more than 2,000 complaints year-to-date, or about 4 percent.

According to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill the increase in shootings is particularly seen in parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

"We know many are drug-related, specifically gang- and crew-related," O'Neill said during a Wednesday press conference held to discuss the crime rates. "We continue to shift our resources and work to prevent retaliatory shootings."

There were 91 shootings in August alone — a 19.7 percent increase compared to last year.

So far there were 540 shootings in 2019 compared to 502 at this time last year, according to police. The numbers reflect an increase of 7.6 percent.

Police say they continue to address violence and the increase in shootings through precision policing, and other targeted deployments, gun takedowns and close collaboration with the District Attorneys on firearms cases.

City officials say that there has been year-to-date reductions in every major index crime category, except for felony assault, which saw a 0.2 percent increase.

While murder in August 2019 increased about 7 percent compared to August of last year, according to city official, year-to-date murder is down 3.8 percent.

Additionally, hate crimes saw a significant increase of 41 percent year-to-date, with hate crime arrests growing by 25 percent year-to-date, officials said. As of Sept. 1, there were 290 instances of hate crimes in New York City, compared to 205 cases during the same time last year.

During the press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio commended the bravery of the NYPD and the work they do.

"New York City police officers continue to earn their title as the best in the world" de Blasio additionally said in a statement. "Thanks to their hard work and the trust they continue to build with the community they serve, crime is down this month. That means more people stayed safe, more families stay whole, and New York City remains the safest big city in America."