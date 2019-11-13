What to Know The NYPD says they have arrested a woman for a bogus 911 call that was placed last Friday

Officers are now investigating whether she is behind making more than 24,000 of these types of calls since the summer

Yogita Persaud is facing charges of making a false report, obstructing governmental administration and aggravated harassment

The caller allegedly stated to the 911 operator there was a fire and smoke coming from the basement which subsequently caused multiple police and fire units to respond at the time of the call. In the end, officers arrested 38-year-old Yogita Persaud, of the Bronx, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday while investigating what turned out to be a false 911 call.

According to police, Persaud was charged with making a false report (fire), making a false report (emergency), obstructing governmental administration and aggravated harrassment.

Police say officers are investigating a pattern that involves more than 24,200 911 calls since June 2019 and 200 calls on the day of Persaud's arrest. She has not been charged with those incidents since it is under investigation whether she is responsible for those calls, police say.

Attorney information for Persaud was not immediately known.