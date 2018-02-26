Domestic Incident Leads to Massive Weapons Bust, NYPD Says

What to Know A man in Queens was arrested after police discovered an arsenal of weapons when responding to a domestic incident last week, authorities say

A man in Queens was arrested after police discovered an arsenal of weapons — including a crossbow and sword — when responding to a domestic incident last week, according to authorities.

Police say officers responded to a complaint from a woman in Flushing who said her husband threatened to kill her and that he had weapons in their home.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they tried to communicate with the 57-year-old man who allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment and prompted the Emergency Service Unit to respond and arrest him.

Police say that while searching the apartment, they found “a massive cache of weapons, including six knives (four of which were switchblades), a crossbow with 20 arrows, an axe, a sword, and 5 CO2 airsoft hunting rifles with hundreds of rounds of lead pellets as ammunition.”

Authorities have not released the name of the man who has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon and for violating an order of protection.