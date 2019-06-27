NYC’s Pools Open for the Summer -- Just in Time for Rising Heat - NBC New York
NYC’s Pools Open for the Summer -- Just in Time for Rising Heat

By Liam McBain

Published 11 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • The city’s 53 free public pools are open now until Sept. 8.

    • Leave your phone at home—according to city pool rules, electronic devices are not allowed.

    • As the temperatures rise into the 90s going into the weekend, the pools are bound to be packed.

    New York’s public pools opened with a splash on Thursday -- just in time for the summer’s first potential heat wave.

    The city’s 53 free public pools are open now until Sept. 8. As the temperatures rise into the 90s going into the weekend, the pools are bound to be packed.

    So grab a towel and some sunscreen, but leave your phone at home—according to city pool rules, electronic devices are not allowed.

    To find a pool near you, click here.

