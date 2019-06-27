What to Know The city’s 53 free public pools are open now until Sept. 8.

New York’s public pools opened with a splash on Thursday -- just in time for the summer’s first potential heat wave.

The city’s 53 free public pools are open now until Sept. 8. As the temperatures rise into the 90s going into the weekend, the pools are bound to be packed.

So grab a towel and some sunscreen, but leave your phone at home—according to city pool rules, electronic devices are not allowed.

