For everyone who's been desperately missing beach weather -- 'tis the season.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver announced Friday that the city's eight public beaches would reopen for the summer this Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches will open on May 26, and will stay open until Sept. 9. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while lifeguards are on duty.

Public beaches span a total of 14 miles throughout the city.

The beaches include Orchard Beach in the Bronx, Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn, Rockaway Beach in Queens, and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe's Pond Park Beach on Staten Island.

The Health Department will be offering a texting service in both English and Spanish where beachgoers can get alerts on water quality advisories and closures for all eight beaches.

Text BEACH or PLAYA to 877-877 to find out if the beaches are safe for swimming.

The parks will also be offering free sunscreen dispensers in or near the beach restrooms.