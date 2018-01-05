NYC's Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' Returns This Weekend

This weekend's deep freeze in New York City won't stop commuters from participating in the 17th Annual "No Pants Subway Ride."

This year's event will have seven meeting points throughout the city starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Improv Everywhere, which stages the event. All of the riders will then meet in Union Square.

The meet-ups will be at the following locations, by borough:

Manhattan:

Uptown Manhattan: The Great Hill in Central Park

Midtown Manhattan: Hudson Yards Park on West 34th Street

Downtown Manhattan: Foley Square

Brooklyn:

Park Slope: Old Stone House

Bushwick: Maria Hernandez Park

Queens:

Astoria: Hoyt Playground

Flushing: The Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Park