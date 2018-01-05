NYC's Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' Returns This Weekend - NBC New York
OLY-NY

NYC's Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' Returns This Weekend

By Sander Siegel

Published at 9:31 PM EST on Jan 5, 2018 | Updated at 9:53 PM EST on Jan 5, 2018

    Provided by Improv Eveyrwhere

    This weekend's deep freeze in New York City won't stop commuters from participating in the 17th Annual "No Pants Subway Ride."

    This year's event will have seven meeting points throughout the city starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Improv Everywhere, which stages the event. All of the riders will then meet in Union Square.

    The meet-ups will be at the following locations, by borough:

    Manhattan:

    Uptown Manhattan: The Great Hill in Central Park

    Midtown Manhattan: Hudson Yards Park on West 34th Street

    Downtown Manhattan: Foley Square

    Brooklyn:

    Park Slope: Old Stone House

    Bushwick: Maria Hernandez Park

    Queens:

    Astoria: Hoyt Playground

    Flushing: The Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Park

