NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye Stepping Down

Shola Olatoye, the head of the New York City Housing Authority, is stepping down. (Published 7 minutes ago)

What to Know The head of the New York City Housing Authority is stepping down

Shola Olatoye has been under fire in recent months over the deteriorating conditions of NYCHA buildings

Mayor de Blasio said former New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation President Stan Brezenoff will take over as interim chair

The embattled head of the New York City Housing Authority is stepping down.

Shola Olatoye has been under fire in recent months over the deteriorating conditions of NYCHA buildings. Olatoye’s resignation also comes just a week after Gov. Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City’s Housing Authority – citing lead, mold and other environmental and safety hazards.

Mayor de Blasio issued a statement late Monday saying that he is grateful “for her service.”

“The Housing Authority that the Chair inherited four years ago faced bankruptcy, an inability to make basic repairs and an alarming surge in violence. She was a change agent from Day One. Crime is down. Repairs are faster. Finances are stabilized. And NYCHA is putting record investment from the City to work making life better for the 400,000 New Yorkers that call NYCHA home,” de Blasio said in the statement.

De Blasio also noted that former New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation President Stan Brezenoff will take over as interim chair.

“With a proven track record of transforming large agencies, I’m confident that Stan Brezenoff will help to continue our progress while we search for a new chair,” de Blasio said.

