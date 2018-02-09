Photos: New York's First Dog Café is Open For Business

The first dog cafe has opened in New York City. Boris & Horton, an idea born from the love of dogs and coffee, opened last month in the East Village. And the dog cafe is attracting furry friends and their parents in packs.

Owners Logan Miklhy (Horton’s mom) and Coppy Holzman (Boris’ dad) said they always struggled when grabbing a bite to eat on their morning commute with their furry friends. They felt a dog restaurant could make life easier. “We saw the cat cafe and knew there was a way to make it all work [for dogs],” Miklhy said.

Here’s how it works: bring your dog to Boris & Horton, grab a snack at the outdoor coffee window and then head in the side door where you and your pup can hang with other dogs and their owners. Those who come without a dog at their side can go through the front door (humans only entrance) and drink coffee and eat toast with fellow humans while viewing dogs through the window. If the dogs are too cute for you to keep away, go hang out in the dog room for some puppy company.

So how do you maintain control in a café with humans and animals? Boris & Horton has some house rules to follow: dogs must remain on leashes and all staff are trained to diffuse doggy disputes.

Boris & Horton have upcoming events for this month as well. February 11 will be adoption day. The café will bring in adoptable dogs in from an animal rescue center. On Valentines Day’s Boris & Horton is bringing in adoptable pit bulls for a “Pitty Party”. Single dog-lovers should bring dogs or if you were looking for a new friend on Valentine’s Day the pit bulls would love to offer some kisses. Who knows, your dog could be a great way to break the ice with others.