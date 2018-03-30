What to Know Yellow cabs will soon have upfront fares like Uber and Lyft if riders hail the cabs via an app

Riders who hail cabs on the street will still have metered rides, the Taxi & Limousine Commission says

The TLC also says taxi-hailing apps Curb and Arrow are coming to all yellow cabs; they're currently in about half of them

The Taxi & Limousine Commission approved a resolution Thursday to create a pilot program in the coming weeks that will allow yellow cab apps to quote an upfront, set fare for passengers who request a ride through their smartphone.

The two-year pilot program, which should roll out in April or May, comes as metered cabs continue to compete against ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, which typically give passengers a set fare before they step into the vehicle, allowing them to compare prices between companies and be guaranteed an upfront fare.

Currently, TLC rules require passengers be charged the metered rate of fare for all trips in taxis.

A spokesman for TLC told NBC 4 that the commission wants to test if passengers who book taxi trips through an app prefer upfront pricing. He said it was not about competing with Uber and Lyft but about giving riders more options.

Last year, Uber surpassed yellow taxis in number of rides; Uber totaled an average of 289,000 rides last July, while yellow taxis clocked about 277,000 trips, according to the New York Times.

The TLC says the pilot program will not apply to street hails, which will still be metered and continue to follow the normal taxicab rates of fare.

Taxi companies can participate in the pilot program if they have an e-hail license. Currently, four companies hold e-hail licenses, the TLC says.

As part of the program, companies will determine their own rates of fare and report them to the TLC. They will also have the option to implement "surge pricing," allowing them to charge more for the service during periods of high demand.

In addition to the pilot program, the spokesman told NBC 4 that Curb and Arrow – two of the more well-known taxi-hailing apps – will soon be available in all cabs. They’re currently in about half of them.

In separate taxi news, the TLC says it’s deciding whether or not to remove the screens in the back of taxi cabs after riders complained that they were too loud. The screens could be automatically muted or removed altogether after an upcoming vote.