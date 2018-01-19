What to Know Another Women's March is scheduled for Saturday on the anniversary of last year's massive nationwide rally

Organizers have said this year's rally is focused on getting out the vote and supporting groups impacted by Trump administration policy

Some 400,000 people showed up to last year's rally, although it's unclear if this year's will be as large

Thousands of people plan to hit the streets of Manhattan on Saturday for a follow-up to last year’s massive Women’s March.

More than 400,000 demonstrators flooded Midtown last January for the Women’s March, which came the same weekend that Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. Another 400,000 to 500,000 people marched in Washington, D.C., along with hundreds of thousands more in cities around the world.

On the official website for this year's march, organizers said that over the past year, "basic rights for women, immigrants, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities, the religious and nonreligious, people of color and even Mother Earth have struggled to survive under the weight of the current administration."

"We must stand together to demand and defend our rights. We will not be silent!" organizers wrote.

More than 85,000 people on Facebook said they were interested in going to the march as of Friday afternoon.

In Pictures: Thousands Attend Women's March on NYC



At last year’s march, participants snaked from the UN headquarters on the East Side, across 42nd Street and up Fifth Avenue to Trump Tower, chanting “This is what democracy looks like” and “Not my president” along the way. Fifth Avenue was completely shut down for blocks as demonstrators pumped homemade picket signs in the air to a steady drum beat. The loud roar of ralliers' cheers could be heard for blocks.

Street closures for the 2018 Women's March here.



This year’s march is kicked off by a rally at 61st Street and Central Park West at 11:30 a.m. The march starts an hour later. Participants will begin the march at 61st Street and Central Park West and then walk down to Columbus Circle before heading east to Sixth Avenue, which they’ll take to Bryant Park, according to organizers. The main entrance point for the march will be at 72nd Street and Central Park West; the ending points are along Sixth Avenue, between 44th and 46 streets.

On Friday afternoon, a local knit and crochet group called “Stitch and Bitch of Westchester County” planned were making hats for those attending the Women’s March on Saturday. They planned to donate the hats to ArtsWestchester’s Gift Shop, which would sell them for $7 each.

Across the Hudson River, the Women’s March on New Jersey has been planning a similar event in Morristown. The march begins at 11 a.m. at the Morristown Town Hall on South Street.