A 61-year-old New York City woman was killed in New Jersey when she was struck by two different vehicles, and police have arrested the driver who fled the scene.

The victim was struck by a box truck going westbound on Main Street near Jones Road in Fort Lee at around 5 p.m., and then again by a Mercedes-Benz SUV going eastbound, according to police.

The truck driver stayed on the scene, but the SUV driver fled the area. Police located the SUV driver a short time later and arrested the driver.

Neither the victim nor the drivers have been identified.