What to Know A Queens woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly tossing a dog down a trash compactor of an apartment building, prosecutors say

Dominiqua Parrish, 29, is facing charges in connection to the alleged incident that took place in January

Prosecutors say that when questioned, Parrish admitted: “I threw the dog down the incinerator because I don’t like him.”

A Queens woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly tossing a dog down a trash compactor of an apartment building earlier this year all because she simply didn’t like the pooch, prosecutors say.

Dominiqua Parrish, 29, and of Far Rockaway, was charged with attempted aggravated cruelty to animals, second-degree criminal mischief and overdriving, torturing or injuring an animal in connection to the alleged incident that occurred January, Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan announced Thursday.

Prosecutors say that, on Jan. 29, at about 2:50 a.m. Parrish was observed on video surveillance throwing a small golden-haired dog into the hallway from her apartment door.

She is later seen allegedly picking up the dog by the neck and entering the seventh floor garbage room which contains a chute leading to the trash compactor, prosecutors say. When she left the garbage room, she no longer had the animal.

Another video camera in the basement showed a building employee and a Good Samaritan remove the dog from the compactor, according to prosecutors.

Allegedly, when the defendant was questioned, she admitted: “I threw the dog down the incinerator because I don’t like him.”

The dog sustained cuts and bruises and was treated by a veterinarian at the ASPCA, prosecutors say. Further exams by an ASPCA forensic veterinarian revealed that the dog also suffered a fractured rib.

Parrish's next court appearance is set for June 26.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.