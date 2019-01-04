What to Know The first half of the weekend could be a washout as a coastal storm works its way up to the tri-state area, Storm Team 4 says

Wet roads, coastal flooding and anywhere from a half-inch to one and a quarter inch of rain can be expected on Saturday

It turns much brighter and stays mild Sunday, before the workweek gets off to a chillier start with the possibility of a wintry mix Tuesday

Storm Team 4 says a coastal storm could impact your weekend plans, at least all day Saturday before clearing up in time for Sunday.

Wet roads, coastal flooding and anywhere from a half-inch to one and a quarter inch of rain can be expected as the storm approaches from the south beginning sometime late Friday or early Saturday, according to forecasters.

Friday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the 40s, but by early Saturday some light and steady rain will begin falling. As the day goes on the rain will turn heavier, but above-freezing temperatures will keep it just wet, with the possibility of some freezing rain in the higher elevations, Storm Team 4 said.

The tri-state begins to dry out late Saturday, setting the stage for a much brighter Sunday that will see high temperatures in the 40s.

The workweek will begin colder with highs in the 30s, before a possible wintry mix on Tuesday, meteorologists said.

Extreme Weather Photos: Mount Etna, Nairobi