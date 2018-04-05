What to Know Storm Team 4 says they are tracking a possible Saturday storm that could bring some measurable snow with it

Before that, forecasters say Thursday will be sunny but cold ahead of breezy and cloudy Friday

The possible storm comes on the heels of four March nor'easters and an April snowstorm that dumped 7-plus inches of the white stuff in spots

When will it end?

Storm Team 4 says they are tracking a potential storm that could roll into the region on Saturday and bring a wintry mix with the possibility of some measurable snow with it. However, Storm Team 4 says there is still a couple of days to fine-tune the forecast for the weekend.

Before that, forecasters say there will be an abundance of sunshine on Thursday, but it will be cold. Blustery conditions will linger and drop wind chills into the 30s.

It warms up a bit, meteorologists say, on Friday, but it remains breezy with a chance for a morning wintry mix before quickly changing over to rain.

Saturday is the day forecasters say they have their eyes on. They say it will be breezy with a chance for a wintry mix that could bring some slight snow accumulations to parts of the tri-state. Storm Team 4 says the latest model has the system pushing south of region.

Sunday improves with highs in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies.

Earlier this week, the tri-state saw a snowstorm that dumped 7-plus inches of the white stuff on parts of the region, the worst April snowstorm the area has seen in 36 years.

And that storm came on the heels of four March nor'easters that buried the tri-state in snow while knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Extreme Weather: Spring Storm Slams Snow-Weary Northeast