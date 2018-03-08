Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda has your forecast for Thursday, March 8, and updated snow totals around the tri-state following the second blast of winter weather. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know A second nor'easter in less than a week socked parts of the tri-state on Wednesday with more than 20 inches of snow

The storm left more than 300,000 customers in the dark and prompted Metro-North to suspended several lines

No deaths have been reported, but several people were injured by the storm

First came a nor'easter. Then the clean up. And now, repeat.

For the second time in less than a week, a nor'easter wreaked havoc on the tri-state -- this time dumping more than two feet of snow on parts of the area, grounding more than 1,900 flights, stranding commuters on the roads and rails and bringing yet another round of damage and power outages to towns still recovering from a previous storm.

Winds generated sustained speeds between 30 to 40 mph. Although the storm was not predicted to be as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees and inundated coastal communities last Friday, it still proved to be a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm - and for the crews trying to restore power to them.



More than 300,000 customers from across the tri-state were without power early Thursday as the storm rolled through the region with heavy, wet snow falling amid flashes of lightning -- also known as "thundersnow" -- and increasingly powerful winds.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, in New York, more than 134,092 customers, mainly in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, were without power after Wednesday's storm.

PSEG reported 20,944 customers were without power on Long Island. In the Hudson Valley, Central Hudson reported 38,660 customers without power. In Westchester County and NYC, Con Edison reported 29,376 customers without power. NYSEG reports 17,140 customers in Putnam County without power, 17,207 in Westchester and another 1,947 in Sullivan County.

In New Jersey, PSE&G reports 87,198 customers are in the dark and Jersey Central Power & Light reports another 134,340 customers are without power. Some of those outages were left over after the last storm.

Conditions didn't improve outside, either.

Montville, New Jersey, saw the most powder fall with 26.8 inches of the white stuff on the ground. Sloatsburg saw the most in New York with an even 26 inches. Several other towns in northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley also saw more than 20 inches of snow. In the five boroughs, meanwhile, the snowfall made much less of an impact. Central Park only recorded 2.5 inches, while Little Neck, Queens, saw the city's highest total with 4.7 inches. Click here for snow totals around the tri-state.

The storm made traveling treacherous. Some of the workers who dared venture into the city for work earlier in the day only found many of the region's roadways at a near-standstill and the normally myriad mass transit options halted.

Thousands of flights across the region were canceled. It was not much better on the ground.

Amtrak suspended service between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. Thursday. Service on all three Metro-North lines that depart from Grand Central Terminal were suspended Wednesday and suspensions on other lines lingered into Thursday. The railroad said it expected to operate on a reduced schedule with certain branches suspended until further notice. Delays and crowded conditions were expected.

Multiple NJ Transit lines and Long Island Rail Road branches also reported suspensions and delays. LIRR was back to normal Thursday morning, but NJT was still reporting some suspensions on several lines.

The roadways, likewise, were inundated by the snow. Check the latest transit info here.

No fatalities had been reported from the storm, but several people had weather-related injuries from Wednesday's weather.

Ten people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home in North White Plains, New York, police said. All were expected to survive.

A teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school in Manchester Township, New Jersey, police said. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

And in Westport, Connecticut, a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a falling tree branch. Another woman in Suffern, New York, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a tree fell in her yard.

New York City public schools will also be open Thursday.

More than 220 other schools across the tri-state were closed. More than 200 districts will be closed or delayed on Thursday, as well. Check school closings here.

Most winter storm warnings expired early Thursday.

The skies will clear up Thursday and Friday, leading to a high of 46, which could lead to a slushy, melting mess for many before refreezing at night again. The weekend and following workweek both look to be seasonable.

Last Friday's nor'easter left the tri-state reeling for days, halting transit and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power. The Garden State bore a significant number of power outages from last week's storm, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a statewide state of emergency for Wednesday; state offices were closed. There will be a two-hour delayed opening for those offices on Thursday, Murphy said.

